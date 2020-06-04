India, Australia sign landmark agreement on access to military bases for logistics support: MEA.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
It is not in Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday while taking serious note of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala after she was fed firecrackers-filled pine...
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the most severe damage due to cyclone Nisarga was reported from Murud and Shrivardhan in Raigad district. The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 kms ...
A South Korean court said on Thursday it will review the prosecutions request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.The court said in a statement it would carry out the review on June 8....
By Nick Rodway WARBURTON, Australia, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I n the Yarra Ranges, in southeastern Australia, a logging clearcut sits like a scar on the hillside.The largely barren area - a short drive from the town of Warburton...