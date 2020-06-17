We have tried that differences do not come into disputes: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off.

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
Germanys highest court said Wednesday it has ruled that an American woman whose Jewish father fled Nazi Germany was wrongly denied German citizenship because she was born out of wedlock. The German constitution provides for people whose cit...
After Mondays violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh area, China on Wednesday said that it does not wish to see more clashes with India. From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more cl...
An Indonesian court found seven Papuan men guilty of treason on Wednesday in a high-profile trial closely watched as an indicator of political freedoms in the worlds third-largest democracy. The Balikpapan district court sentenced Papuan ac...
Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his close friend actor Kriti Sanon has criticized the discourse surrounding him, which has mostly involved speculation, blame game, and trolling the colleagues of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found...