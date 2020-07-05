Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district: Police.

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
By developing strategic Chabahar Port in Iran, Indian will reduce logistics cost by 20 per cent in container transport to CIS countries, bypassing China or Europe, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya has said. So far, CIS countries could b...
Two female protesters in Seattle were hit on Saturday by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, causing injuries that led to the death of one, while leaving the other in serious condition. Seattle has...
Breaking the proverbial glass ceiling has become commonplace in Assams Nalbari as women rule the roost in the district by occupying all the key posts including the head of civil administration, police and judiciaryThe already strong numbers...
A major incident was averted after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The IED has been diffused safely, said Kashmir Zone Police. Yet again a major incident of an IED blast is averted by the timely in...