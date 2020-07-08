CBI takes over Tuticorin custodial death cases probe. Registers two FIRs: Officials.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun rejected on Wednesday reports that he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during a visit to South Korea this week but reiterated that the United States is open to resuming talks.The U.S. ...
By the end of May, the Palestinian Authority appeared to have quashed a coronavirus outbreak in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with only around 400 confirmed cases and just two fatalities in the territory, following a nearly three-month lo...
Director Hansal Mehtas Omerta, featuring Rajkummar Rao, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 25, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The 2017 critically-acclaimed movie is based on the life of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Sae...
The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has disp...