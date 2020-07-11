Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, admitted in Nanavati Hospital

Indian superstar and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive to COVID-19 and admitted to Mumbai's famous Nanavati Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan says on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff underwent tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

He has reportedly admitted Nanavati Hospital located in Mumbai's Ville Parle, which is very close to the actor's residence in Juhu area of the city. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Big B will also return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year. Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra, and Jhund.

