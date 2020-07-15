We are conducting 20,000-23,000 COVID-19 tests in Delhi every day: Kejriwal.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while the governor of the Japanese capital said the situation was rather severe. The resurgence of t...
A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...
Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...
Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...