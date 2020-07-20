Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, but I refused: Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:37 IST
Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, but I refused: Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga.
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajasthan
- BJP
- Congress
