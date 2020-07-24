Left Menu
Congress MLAs end dharna at Raj Bhawan after assurance from Rajasthan Governor on calling assembly session.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:50 IST
COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Food Safety Authority cracks down on illegal meat shops, wet markets in Assam

By Joymala Bagchi Following Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations FIAPO appeal, Food Safety and Standards Authority of Assam FSA has cracked down on illegal wet markets and meat shops in Assam, the state currently striving th...

3,000 more beds added in COVID centres in Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar have added 3,000 beds in wellness centres in the district for COVID-19 patients and will add 2,000 more soon as the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital here, have spiked...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...

Congress lauds Narasimha Rao as "pride of the party"

Describing former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution, even as another former Prime Minister Man...
