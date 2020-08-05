UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:08 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Yogi Adityanath
- Ayodhya
- Ram temple
ALSO READ
Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Manipur water supply project via video link.
Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Narendra Modi
We've invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to next G-7, where we'll advance economic prosperity network: Pompeo.
Resolve for self-reliant India this Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi