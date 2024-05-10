Left Menu

Jay Panda, Manmohan, Niranjan and other prominent candidates file nomination on Akshya Tritiya

On the occasion of the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya festival on Friday, a number of candidates including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, partys national vice-president Baijayant Panda and former state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:01 IST
Jay Panda, Manmohan, Niranjan and other prominent candidates file nomination on Akshya Tritiya
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya festival on Friday, a number of candidates including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, party's national vice-president Baijayant Panda and former state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. The day is considered auspicious for beginning any work and the day also marks starting construction of chariots for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. All the candidates went to file nomination papers after performing pujas in different temples on the day. Baijayant Panda, also called Jay Panda, filed his nomination from Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency, while Samal submitted his papers for the Chandbali assembly segment.

Panda's BJD rival Ansuman Mohanty also filed his nomination paper at the Kendrapara sub-collector's office for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat. Both Panda and Mohanty came to the election office in road shows along with their supporters. Octogenarian Patnaik filed his nomination from the Bhandaripokhari assembly seat. Odia film actors Varsha Priyadarshini and Akash Das Nayak also filed their nomination papers from Badachana and Korei assembly segments respectively in Jajpur district. The BJP national vice-president Panda said that the development will be further accelerated in the country and also in Odisha under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Samal said he is optimistic of BJP forming the government in the state and also sweeping the Lok sabha elections. Patnaik said he was compelled to file nomination paper for the love and affection of the people of Bhadaripokhari in Bhadrak district. A total of 14 candidates of different political parties including Varsha Priyadarshi and Akash Das Nayak and Independents Friday filed their nomination papers in Jajpur district on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024