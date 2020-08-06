We expect that Chinese side will work with us sincerely for complete disengagement and de-escalation: MEA on eastern Ladakh situation.

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
A handloom portal will be launched on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Friday along with a social media campaign to instil pride in the weaving community, the Textiles Ministry said on Thursday. A mobile application and...
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL on Thursday reported a 157 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and better than industry performance. Consolidated profit of Rs 2,252.65 crore, or Rs 14.78 per share, ...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a lie that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and insulting Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting off the enemy in eastern Lad...
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as prime minister, hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption.Bila...