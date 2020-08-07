Left Menu
Air India plane with 191 persons onboard suffers major accident in Kerala, pilot dead

Plane skid from runway and fell into the valley. The plane breaks into two parts. Total 191 persons including 184 passengers and crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:25 IST
Image Credit: Devdiscourse

In a major plane accident, an Air India plane coming from Dubai to Kerala suffered a major accident on Kozhikode airport. According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Air India Express Flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode has overshot the runway while landing around 7:40 pm on Friday.

The immediate reason was very heavy rainfall due to which visibility was low. According to reports the plane skid from the runway, breaking the boundary and fell into the valley. It is broken into two parts of which one part fell into the gorge. The media reports suggest at least two persons including the pilot had died and over 50 persons are seriously injured. Luckily, the plane did not catch fire due to heavy rain.

The security agencies have been pressed into service for rescue operations. According to media reports, all the persons have been evacuated.

