In future, focus on closing Gender Gap in transport: Guangzhe Chen in 26th WRC

Admitting the gender gap in the transport sector throughout the world, the Global Director of the World Bank's Transport Global Practice Mr. Guangzhe Chen has announced to focus on closing the gender gap in the transport sector as his future policy in 26th World Road Congress in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"To achieve the maximum social and economic gains, it requires the expertise and knowledge of both men and women. This is an issue that we will take seriously and we want to focus on closing the gender gap in the future and this has been recognized as one of the key strategies by the World Bank Group to make a difference in the sector," said Guangzhe Chen speaking in a session of the Congress - 'Transport is not gender-neutral: From increasing mobility to enhancing mobility'. "We need to create space to exchange and creative diversity," added Chen who is also Regional Director, South Asia Infrastructure Department, World Bank.

Taking part in the discussion, Sue Percy, CEO of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation, UK said, "Gender balance is a compelling business case – this is why I am champion for gender equality,". The session saw the experts engage in a series of topics that showcased the importance of gender equality and creating job opportunities for both men and women.

(With inputs from 26th World Road Congress 2019)