Rating agency Moody's changes its outlook on India rating to negative citing lower economic growth.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, Kemba Walker added 14 in his return to Charlotte, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the host Hornets 108-87 Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth strai...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract wi...
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made enough early stops and his teammates finally generated offense in a 4-2 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Lundqvist made 22 of his season-high 45 saves in the first...
Beijing, Nov 8 AFP China has slammed radical protesters in Hong Kong as mobsters using violence to influence upcoming local elections, after a pro-Beijing lawmaker was injured in a stabbing. The international finance hub has been shaken by ...