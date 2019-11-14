Lack of response to 26/11 is so different from Uri and Balakot operations: Jaishankar.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard, who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015, told a press conference that h...
A combined USD 18.7 million has been released from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund CERF and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund SHF to scale up life-saving assistance to just over half a million people affected by floods in Som...
From trekking through Antarctica to driving an electric scooter across China, adventurous feats were the focus of this years Guinness World Records Day on Thursday, an annual festival of record-breaking.Guinness World Records Day is a globa...
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday heaped praise on the LDF government in Kerala and said it is a model for other BJP, non-BJP-ruled states on implementation of Central projects. He thanked the state government for the successfu...