Two personnel killed as avalanche hits Army patrol in Southern Siachen glacier: Defence spokesperson.

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
... ...
A 24-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, an official said on Saturday. Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named M-2-Money into which complainan...
Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a UP court on Saturday the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete di...
Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said. An Army patrol operating at an al...
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party will win at least six seats in the upcoming by polls. B S Yediyurappa says that his party will win all the 15 constituencies and S...