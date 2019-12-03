First indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022, says Navy chief.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Untimely rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu has led to the destruction of a significant quantity of the Jasmine crop, directly affecting the prices of the flower which have soared across markets in the state. The North-East monsoon has also af...
New Delhi India, Dec 3 ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted....
The latest U.S. tariff threats on French products are unacceptable and the European Union is ready to issue a riposte, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.On Monday, the U.S. government said it may slap punitive duties of...
Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp did not properly inspect and replace transmission lines before a faulty wire sparked a wildfire that killed more than 80 people in 2018, a probe by a state regulator has concluded.The Caribou-Pale...