SC refers to CPCB report which said construction activity should not be allowed in Delhi-NCR from 6 pm to 6 am.

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
Makers of illegal arms and thosecarrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life injail if convicted under a proposed legislation passed by LokSabha on MondayThe Arms Amendment Bill, 2019 also ensures that thoseusing firearm in a ras...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encou...
England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the countrys soccer governing body FA said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with ...
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the stu...