SC allows withdrawal of plea challenging the detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah detained under PSA in Kashmir.

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:34 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

