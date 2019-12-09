SC allows withdrawal of plea challenging the detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah detained under PSA in Kashmir.

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
Delhi coach KP Bhaskars ploy of using four-pronged spin attack backfired badly as Kerala comfortably reached 276 for 3 riding on a patient hundred from Robin Uthappa here on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter. Uthappa, wh...
TSX.V NOB FWB NB7 OTC.PK NLPXF TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire --Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. TSX-V NOB Noble is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Canada Nickel Company Inc. Canad...
The Delhi High Court Monday declined to order linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card for weeding out fake accounts, saying it would lead to data of genuine account holders, who are much more in number, going unn...
Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksas recent remarks on the strategic Hambantota Port, calling it a mistake to give it to China on a 99-year lease, were quoted out of context by the medi...