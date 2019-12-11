Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt: Rijiju on CAB.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
Foreign experts said they had quit advising a Hong Kong police watchdog on Wednesday due to doubts over its independence and ability to conduct an investigation into police conduct during months of anti-government protests. The panel of fiv...
UN chief Antonio Guterres wants to ensure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws, but will not comment on Indias Citizenship Amendment Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson said. The Lo...
Flyers continued to be disappointed as flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said. No flight operations took place for t...
Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay says he was spat on by his own fans and has called on the club to take action in the wake of the incident at the end of Tuesdays Champions League game against RB Leipzig. Deepay scored the equalizer in a...