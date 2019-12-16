Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Udyog Bhawan metro stations closed: DMRC

Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Udyog Bhawan metro stations closed said DMRC.

amia Millia Islamia metro station's entry and exit gates were closed on Monday following a protest by students against Sunday's police action.

"Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Security UpdateEntry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 16, 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)