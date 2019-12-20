Left Menu
Development News Edition

Friday prayers held at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid for first time after August 5: Officials.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:24 IST
Friday prayers held at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid for first time after August 5: Officials.

Friday prayers held at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid for first time after August 5: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

MAAC Honors Creativity at the 17th Edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Participation from over 5300 students, Over 3500 creative entries received 1200 independent entries from 75 countries 250 students awarded MAAC Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, the dominant...

RBI to buy, sell govt bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr on Monday

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday will simultaneously purchase and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore under a special Open Market Operation OMO. Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of ...

It is not about victory or defeat, it is a matter of country's

It is not about victory or defeat, it is a matter of countrysinterests withdraw CAA and NRC Mamata in his appeal to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi....

Section 144 not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. Thousands of people gathered at Jama Masj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019