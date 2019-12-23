BJP will continue serving Jharkhand and raising people-centric issues in times to come: PM Modi.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
American actor Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson are prompting speculations that they are dating as the duo were spotted grabbing coffee in Bills hometown, Oklahoma. In the hometown, the couple was seen holding hands in Starbu...
Two absconders, who were wanted in different cases of crimes for more than an year, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Monday, officials said.Police parties arrested Mohd Yousuf and Shakoor Ahmed in Ramsoo area during ra...
You could not provide jobs and destroyed economy, that is why you are hiding behind hate Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi....
Boeing Co-Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.Chairman David Calhoun will ser...