Assembly elections in Delhi to be held on February 8: Election Commission.

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Monday said it has acquired three insecticide brands from US-based Corteva Agriscience, which will help the company to generate an additional revenue of about Rs 50 crore annually. The compa...
Left-arm medium-pacer Abid Mushtaq took five wickets as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday. Resuming on overnight 103 for four on the final day, Jharkhand lost six w...
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider EVI Technologies EVIT on Monday said it has inked a pact with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL for setting up battery swapping and charging stations. As part of the 10-year memorandum of unders...
Violence in educational institutes is a gift of the Left who are now getting it back as scores are being settled, BJPs West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday commenting on the attack on students and teachers at the JNU campus in ...