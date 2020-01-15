India's Rohit Sharma named ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year', skipper Virat Kohli wins 'Spirit of Cricket' award.
India's Rohit Sharma named ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year', skipper Virat Kohli wins 'Spirit of Cricket' award.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Virat Kohli
- ICC
- Rohit Sharma
ALSO READ
I was pleased to represent India: Aayushi on winning Miss Teen International
MoS Home Nityanand Rai spends night with BSF troops at India-Bangladesh border
US congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat over his appointment as India's first CDS
Gen Rawat's appointment as CDS will help catalyse greater India-US defence cooperation: Wells
TCL CSOT Accelerates Implementation of Global Strategy with Holding of the Roof-sealing Ceremony for Phase 1 of the India Module Project