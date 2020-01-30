Murder accused holds 20 children hostage in UP village, commandos rushed: Police.

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
A secretly recorded video released on Thursday shows U.S. President Donald Trump associating with Lev Parnas, the indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of Trumps Democratic political rivals.It is the...
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.Were working very closely with China and with a lot of other people and a lot of ...
One of 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. air base in California to begin 72 hours of voluntary observation for signs of coronavirus infection was placed under mandatory quarantine after trying to leave the facility, publi...
An Elle magazine advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for defamation for denying he raped her approximately 24 years ago wants the U.S. president to provide a DNA sample to see if he came into contact with the dress she said she wore....