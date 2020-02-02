India airlifts second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Draymond Green matched his career high with 16 assists, including six during a 44-point third-quarter explosion that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 131-112 romp over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Warriors sho...
Democratic presidential candidates fanned out across Iowa on Saturday for a frenzy of rallies and last-ditch speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Public opinion polls show a tight race f...
A second special Air India flight that took off from the novel coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan with 323 Indian citizens on board for New Delhi on Sunday also has 7 Maldivians onboard. Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Sahid posted ...
The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday. The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where t...