Delhi assembly polls: 14.75 pc voter turnout till 11 am, says EC.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday. FIFAs No. 1 ranked womens team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexi...
With Democratic presidential candidates fighting for their political lives ahead of New Hampshires primary to choose who will face Republican Donald Trump in November, rivals debating on Friday took shots at one another and tried to separat...
Delhi recorded 14.75 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours of polling on Saturday with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in ...
Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for his role in a fixing scandal, Britains National Crime Agency NCA has said. The former test opener was banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal in ...