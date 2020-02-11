Nadda congratulates Kejriwal, hopes AAP will work for all-round development of Delhi.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have downed a helicopter believed to belong to the Syrian government in northwestern Syrias Nairab town, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Tuesday, as clashes continued in the region.TRT Haber did n...
Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producers rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close.Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to...
China tightened restrictions at the locked-down epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, forbidding feverish people in Wuhan from visiting hospitals outside of their home districts. The measure comes a day after authorities sealed ...
The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that began with the Iowa caucuses, continues on Tuesday in New Hampshire and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June.The goal...