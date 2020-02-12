OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus. (AFP) RS RS

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km 140 miles away in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh , police said.Police reported no inju...
An Iraqi Kurdish Islamist suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East will be extradited from Norway to Italy, the Justice Ministry in Oslo said on Wednesday. Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad, better known as Mullah Krekar, a former le...
The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...
A company in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has built a tunnel to spray employees at an industrial complex with disinfectant before they begin work, according to a local media report, as the country battles a coronavirus outbrea...