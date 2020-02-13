COVID-19 causing first drop in oil use in decade: IEA.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday sacked the minister who helped end three years of political stalemate in Northern Ireland, prompting criticism that Johnson was indifferent to the fate of the province.Julian Smith, who was a...
A taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the coronavirus, NHK public TV reported, marking a further spread of the disease in Japan even as authorities said some passengers aboard a ship quarantined off its coast would finally be allow...
The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, raising fresh questions about the scale of the crisis.The sharp rise i...
Worried over the propaganda that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party cannot be selective on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of comm...