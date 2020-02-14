US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over 'credible' war crimes charges. (AFP) MRJ

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...
The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lankas army chief, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, for alleged human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in 2009 during the countrys civil war, U.S. Secretary of State Mike P...
SpiceJet on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 and said Boeing has offered an interim compensation with respect to grounding of MAX planes, a development that has substantially hit the air...
Global private equity firms are looking for opportunities in office and retail space in thereal estate sector in West Bengal after a successful stint in the logistics segment, a property consultant said on Friday.Global private equity firms...