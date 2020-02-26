Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will identify culprits of Delhi violence, no accused will be left out: Javadekar.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:22 IST
Govt will identify culprits of Delhi violence, no accused will be left out: Javadekar.

Govt will identify culprits of Delhi violence, no accused will be left out: Javadekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait says six more coronavirus cases confirmed, tally now 18 - KUNA

Kuwaits health ministry said on Wednesday that the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the country rose to 18 after six more cases were confirmed, the state news agency reported.The ministry also confirmed in a statement that the...

Coronavirus kills four more in Iran, taking total to 19: ministry. (AFP) ZHZHZH

Coronavirus kills four more in Iran, taking total to 19 ministry. AFP ZHZHZH...

German authorities say man with virus in critical condition

Authorities in western Germany said Wednesday that a man who contracted COVID-19 is in critical condition and has been taken to a specialist hospital in Duesseldorf. The health ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the man was first...

Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch, among 112 assets to go under hammer

Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be auctioned from Thursday. The sale of 112 assets is being done by Saffronart on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate through a live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020