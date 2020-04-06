Ministers should be in touch with state, district authorities, provide solutions to emergent problems: PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 measures.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:12 IST
Ministers should be in touch with state, district authorities, provide solutions to emergent problems: PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi