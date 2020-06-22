Kenya: KFCB to hold Zoom meeting with NTSA for Clean Content campaigns

Kenya: KFCB to hold Zoom meeting with NTSA for Clean Content campaignsDevdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:15 IST
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has revealed that its CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua will hold a Zoom meeting with officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to explore areas and modalities for inter-agency collaboration in the Clean Content campaigns in Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry.
The Kenya Film Classification Board has announced this on its official Twitter handle.
KFCB CEO @EzekielMutua will this morning hold a @zoom_us meeting with officials from the @ntsa_kenya. They will explore areas and modalities for inter-agency collaboration in the Clean Content campaigns in Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry. @NellyMuluka @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/AJvftBrhDI— KFCB (@InfoKfcb) June 22, 2020
Dr. Ezekiel Mutua said, "I will this morning lead the KFCB's management team in a Zoom meeting with officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to explore areas and modalities for inter-agency collaboration in the Clean Content campaigns in Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry."
Recently, The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), on Friday has rewarded a matatu driver and his conductor for promoting cleaning content.
On Friday a matatu plying Juja Road under Five Friends Sacco was crowned this month's clean content ambassadors after the crew received a KFCB clean content license and a gift hamper from KFCB.
The Kenya Film Classification Board has embarked on a campaign dubbed clean is cool, you are what you consume. The campaign aims to bring on board 8 ambassadors from across the country who will promote clean content in the music industry.
