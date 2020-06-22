Left Menu
Kenya: KFCB to hold Zoom meeting with NTSA for Clean Content campaigns

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:15 IST
Kenya: KFCB to hold Zoom meeting with NTSA for Clean Content campaigns
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has revealed that its CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua will hold a Zoom meeting with officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to explore areas and modalities for inter-agency collaboration in the Clean Content campaigns in Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry.

The Kenya Film Classification Board has announced this on its official Twitter handle.

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua said, "I will this morning lead the KFCB's management team in a Zoom meeting with officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to explore areas and modalities for inter-agency collaboration in the Clean Content campaigns in Public Service Vehicle (PSV) industry."

Recently, The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), on Friday has rewarded a matatu driver and his conductor for promoting cleaning content.

On Friday a matatu plying Juja Road under Five Friends Sacco was crowned this month's clean content ambassadors after the crew received a KFCB clean content license and a gift hamper from KFCB.

The Kenya Film Classification Board has embarked on a campaign dubbed clean is cool, you are what you consume. The campaign aims to bring on board 8 ambassadors from across the country who will promote clean content in the music industry.

