Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo apologizes over Nigerian Embassy demolition

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo has formally tendered an apology over the last Friday for the demolition of some residential buildings in the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

President Akufo-Addo reportedly phoned his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night to express his sincere apology over the incident, which has sparked emotions in Nigeria.

President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu said in a statement on Wednesday that Ghana has pledged a full investigation into the matter.

The Nigerian government condemned the night attack, describing it as an "act of aggression".

On the night of June 19, a bulldozer invaded the Diplomatic Premises of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana, and demolished buildings.

In a strong warning, Nigeria's House of Representatives said that Ghana must face the consequences of its actions and inactions.

Buba said that Nigeria has all the legal titles and certifications of the property, including the site plan, payment receipts, and allocation papers from Ghanaian authorities.

"As a Parliament, we stand resolute to do everything within our powers to review, re-appraise and re-examine the relationship of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana," said Yusuf Buba.

"We shall compel Ghana to answer for this act of gross violation and abuse of the immunities of the Nigerian mission and its staff. We cannot let this one pass silently in the name of diplomacy, "he added.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the country is in talks with Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.

"We demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana," he said.