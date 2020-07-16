Rwanda: Schools appeals for lower water tariffs, says current tariff is very high

Public and government-aided schools in Rwanda has said that the current tariffs of the water they consume is very high and requested to be charged lower prices, according to a news report by The New Times.

They say that water expenditure is projected to rise in September 2020 when they are expected to reopen because they will need to use more water in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This issue was also exposed by the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, ICT, Culture, and Youth which was approved by Parliament on June 12, 2020.

The report was based on the assessment tours that the Committee made from February 03 to 14, 2020 in provinces and the City of Kigali in order to evaluate and monitor issues in education.

Nicodème Twahirwa, the headteacher of Ecole des Sciences Louis de Montfort Nyanza in Nyanza District said that the school has 678 students and that it spends between Rwf600,000 and Rwf700,000 on water per month.

The current water tariffs set by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) are based on the monthly water consumption by the cubic meter (m3) whereby a flat rate of Rwf323 is charged on an m3 for public tap, while water for non-residential category ranges from Rwf877 an m3 for water use that does not exceed 50 m3, and Rwf895 an m3 for water that is above 50 m3 per month.