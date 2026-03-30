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Congo's Disarmament Push: A Step Toward Peace with Rwanda

Congo's army begins disarmament of a militia linked to Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, aiming to support a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Rwanda. The move follows sanctions against Rwanda and aims to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), amidst ongoing accusations and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:59 IST
Congo's Disarmament Push: A Step Toward Peace with Rwanda
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Congo's military has initiated a disarmament campaign targeting the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide. This action marks an essential step toward executing a peace agreement facilitated by the United States with Rwanda last year.

Lieutenant General Nduru Jacques Ychaligonza, deputy chief of staff of the Congolese armed forces, emphasized the voluntary surrender of arms in the northeastern city of Kisangani. He reiterated the aim to avoid bloodshed, with plans to transport disarmed fighters to Rwanda.

This development comes as M23 rebels retreat from several villages, amidst ongoing tensions and accusations between Congo and Rwanda. Despite a peace deal signed in Washington, hostilities persist on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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