Congo's Disarmament Push: A Step Toward Peace with Rwanda

Congo's military has initiated a disarmament campaign targeting the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide. This action marks an essential step toward executing a peace agreement facilitated by the United States with Rwanda last year.

Lieutenant General Nduru Jacques Ychaligonza, deputy chief of staff of the Congolese armed forces, emphasized the voluntary surrender of arms in the northeastern city of Kisangani. He reiterated the aim to avoid bloodshed, with plans to transport disarmed fighters to Rwanda.

This development comes as M23 rebels retreat from several villages, amidst ongoing tensions and accusations between Congo and Rwanda. Despite a peace deal signed in Washington, hostilities persist on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)