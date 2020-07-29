Left Menu
Lagos to establish N10 billion project to achieve100 percent food sufficiency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:03 IST
Lagos to establish N10 billion project to achieve100 percent food sufficiency
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@jidesanwoolu)

Nigeria's Lagos State Government has said that it will establish an N10 billion project tagged Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (LACE), towards achieving 100 percent food sufficiency by 2023, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The project is planned for a 35 hectares piece of land in Igbonla, Epe under a public-private partnership arrangement. It also planned to have the Lagos Food Production Centres in Epe and Badagry.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday, at the symbolic distribution of agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the two centers would ensure the resuscitation, expansion, and stocking of agricultural production facilities in various value chains.

He noted that the two centers would also develop agro-tourism centers in the Lagos State Songhai project in Badagry and the Agricultural Training Institute in Araga, Epe.

"Currently, our level of food self-sufficiency in Lagos State stands at about 20 percent leaving a deficit of about 80 percent, which is mostly accounted for by supplies from other states. Our goal is to achieve a 100 percent increase in food self-sufficiency by 2023," he said.

