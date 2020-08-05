Left Menu
Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for construction of drainage improvement at Nsukwao

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:01 IST
Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for construction of drainage improvement at Nsukwao
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NAkufoAddo)

President Akufo-Addo on August 4 has cut sod for the construction of a 16-million-cedi basin drainage improvement at Nsukwao, a suburb of Koforidua, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The project scheduled to be completed in eight months is under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

Since 2016, Nsukwao and its environs had experienced severe flooding, leading to loss of properties and displacing many from their homes

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme is being implemented in 25 municipalities and districts across 14 regions to improve urban management and services.

President Akufo-Addo, who cut the sod as part of a three-day working visit to the Eastern Region has said that his government was committed to enhancing the living conditions of all Ghanaians.

Alhahia Alima Mahatma, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said four districts including lower Manta, Birim Central, Abuakwa South, and New Juaben South were benefiting from Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program.

She indicated that apart from the Nsukwao Basin Drainage Improvement, the Koforidua Jackson Park would be developed into a modern park with amenities including a restaurant.

The President later inaugurated Akro farms, a 50,000 daily egg production facility at Apasare, in the Akuapem North municipality.

He also inspected the 20.5 km newly constructed Tinkon-Amanfro road in the Okere district.

The President is billed to inaugurate the Somanya campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development and visit Akwamufie on Wednesday.

