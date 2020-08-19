Left Menu
Nigerian rapper Falz appeals government to reopen cinemas

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:37 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@falzthebahdguy)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has appealed the government of Nigeria to reopen cinemas, restaurants, and clubs as their continued closure is stifling the showbiz sector, according to a news report by Today.

Recall that with the outbreak of the coronavirus, government shutdown cinemas, clubs, and airports so as to curtail the spread of the virus.

Falz took to his Twitter account making reference to political campaigns held in some states, urging the government to allow the entertainment sector to get back to business.

He added, "Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let's not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.

"The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!!

"Let's start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!"

