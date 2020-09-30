Left Menu
Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:31 IST
Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Ugandan Cabinet has approved a plan to construct roads linking the country with the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

Officials said that the 223km road network running from the Ugandan border deep into DRC territory is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and also addressing the country's strategic security.

"Cabinet has approved the construction and upgrading of the national road from Kasindi section (border) to Beni (80kms) and the integration of the Beni-Butembo Axis (54 km) to the national road," said Uganda government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo on September 29.

He further said the government would also construct another road from Bunagana in the South Western district of Kisoro through Ruchuru up to Goma (89kms).

Opondo said the project "will benefit the government and people of Uganda through the economic interconnectivity that would provide improved mobility and ease of business."This development comes almost a year after President Museveni and his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi agreed at State House Entebbe to jointly construct roads to facilitate cross border trade.

Other roads being considered to include the Mpondwe-Beni road which is about 977 kilometers and the Goli-Bunia road (181 kilometers).

The volume of trade between Uganda and DR Congo was estimated at USD 531 million by July 2019, but this is largely informal.

Uganda last year decided to focus on the DRC market after Rwanda closed its borders to Ugandan goods and stopped Rwandans from visiting Uganda.

