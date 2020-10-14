Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda approves cultivation and export of cannabis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:52 IST
Rwanda approves cultivation and export of cannabis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Rwanda has approved the cultivation and export of cannabis but still, the use of the stimulant for medical or recreational purposes remains illegal in the country, according to a news report by The East African.

Rwanda is aiming to grow its export earnings from the global cannabis market. According to analysts New Frontier Data, the value of this market is USD 345 billion.

The decision has caused confusion with some warning it could be detrimental to the youth if tough controls are not enforced.

Rwanda's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije has said that although the government has decided to make a profit from the production and export of marijuana, its use in the country is prohibited.

On state-run television, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Tuesday Dr. Ngamije said, "this will not give an excuse for drug abusers and dealers. The law against narcotics is available and it will continue to be enforced."

President Paul Kagame on October 12 has approved the regulatory guidelines on the cultivation, processing, and export of high-value therapeutic crops of cannabis in a cabinet meeting.

While The East African country has yet to see the guidelines by press time, a source from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) told the paper that cannabis is the crop referred to.

Last year, RDB had invited companies to bid for the development of medical cannabis in Rwanda with a focus on the export market.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo defends 12 Hong Kongers detained by China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the 12 Hong Kong residents who were detained by China while allegedly trying to flee to Taiwan by boat in August, saying that they had committed no crime. They simply believe that they are worthy...

Jharkhand reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the states coronavirus death toll to 805,...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Within India, we can make any type of missile that armed forces want: DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy

By Ajit K Dubey Buoyed up by the strength of successful missile test in last 40 days, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said India has achieved self-reliance in the field of missile systems and can produce whatever is required by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020