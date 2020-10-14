Rwanda approves cultivation and export of cannabis

The Government of Rwanda has approved the cultivation and export of cannabis but still, the use of the stimulant for medical or recreational purposes remains illegal in the country, according to a news report by The East African.

Rwanda is aiming to grow its export earnings from the global cannabis market. According to analysts New Frontier Data, the value of this market is USD 345 billion.

The decision has caused confusion with some warning it could be detrimental to the youth if tough controls are not enforced.

Rwanda's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije has said that although the government has decided to make a profit from the production and export of marijuana, its use in the country is prohibited.

On state-run television, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Tuesday Dr. Ngamije said, "this will not give an excuse for drug abusers and dealers. The law against narcotics is available and it will continue to be enforced."

President Paul Kagame on October 12 has approved the regulatory guidelines on the cultivation, processing, and export of high-value therapeutic crops of cannabis in a cabinet meeting.

While The East African country has yet to see the guidelines by press time, a source from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) told the paper that cannabis is the crop referred to.

Last year, RDB had invited companies to bid for the development of medical cannabis in Rwanda with a focus on the export market.