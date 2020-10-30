Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa urges nation to prepare for upcoming cropping season

As good rains being expected in the country, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa on October 29 has urged the nation to fully prepare for the upcoming summer cropping season, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

The country's Meteorological Services Department has predicted normal to above normal rainfall in Zimbabwe during the 2020/21 agricultural season.

The country suffered a drought last season, which resulted in a significant decline in agricultural output, including that of the staple maize and tobacco.

Officially opening the 110th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), Mnangagwa urged farmers and stakeholders to upscale land preparation and input distribution to ensure a bumper harvest.

"As we intensify preparations for the upcoming season, the deployment of appropriate mechanisms and knowledge sharing is critical."

"We must equally upscale land preparation and agricultural inputs delivery systems towards the attainment of a bumper harvest and our aspirations of a food and nutrition secure country," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa commended the ZAS management for organizing the annual event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally held in August of each year for one week, this year's event was moved to October due to the national lockdown which was in place, and is running for only four days from Oct. 28 to 31.

The president stressed the need for increased agricultural productivity and profitability, noting that the youth and women must be incentivized to engage in profitable farming and agro-business ventures.