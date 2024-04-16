Left Menu

Bramha Kumar appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 13:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Ministry of External Affairs said. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 2005, Kumar is a Joint Secretary in MEA at present.

"Shri Bramha Kumar (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe," the MEA said in an official release on Tuesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

