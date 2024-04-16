Bramha Kumar appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe
Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Ministry of External Affairs said. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 2005, Kumar is a Joint Secretary in MEA at present.
"Shri Bramha Kumar (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe," the MEA said in an official release on Tuesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
