UN praises Government of Nigeria for implementing programs on women, peace and security

The United Nations (UN) has praised the Government of Nigeria on the implementation of its (UN) Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) 1325 programs on women, peace, and security in the country, according to a news report bt Today.

Comfort Lamptey, UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria, gave the commendation during the launch of activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UNSCR 1325 in Abuja.

Lamptey who is also the UN Women Country Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), noted that the government had implemented the resolutions of the UNSCR by mainstreaming a gender perspective in its programs.

She noted that this had been achieved by promoting women participation, peacekeeping mission across Africa, and inclusiveness on security issues, particularly in traditional settings.

According to her, 85 nation-states, including Nigeria, translated the UNSCR 1325 into national action plans, adding that several states such as Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, and others, have adopted it at the state level.

She further said that the government had also broken traditional council barriers which excluded women as part of the traditional council adding that no fewer than 486 women were currently part of the traditional council in some parts of the country.

Lamprey then appealed that the third national action plan currently being developed should reflect the gender-responsive security sector reforms and the security challenges heralded by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said the UNSCR 1325 recognized women's role as peacebuilders and agents of change.

According to her, the UN member states, Civil Society Organisations and the international community needs to support an increase in female participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding processes at all levels.