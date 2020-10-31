Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN praises Government of Nigeria for implementing programs on women, peace and security

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:46 IST
UN praises Government of Nigeria for implementing programs on women, peace and security
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ComfortLUNWomen)

The United Nations (UN) has praised the Government of Nigeria on the implementation of its (UN) Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) 1325 programs on women, peace, and security in the country, according to a news report bt Today.

Comfort Lamptey, UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria, gave the commendation during the launch of activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UNSCR 1325 in Abuja.

Lamptey who is also the UN Women Country Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), noted that the government had implemented the resolutions of the UNSCR by mainstreaming a gender perspective in its programs.

She noted that this had been achieved by promoting women participation, peacekeeping mission across Africa, and inclusiveness on security issues, particularly in traditional settings.

According to her, 85 nation-states, including Nigeria, translated the UNSCR 1325 into national action plans, adding that several states such as Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, and others, have adopted it at the state level.

She further said that the government had also broken traditional council barriers which excluded women as part of the traditional council adding that no fewer than 486 women were currently part of the traditional council in some parts of the country.

Lamprey then appealed that the third national action plan currently being developed should reflect the gender-responsive security sector reforms and the security challenges heralded by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said the UNSCR 1325 recognized women's role as peacebuilders and agents of change.

According to her, the UN member states, Civil Society Organisations and the international community needs to support an increase in female participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding processes at all levels.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020