Ericsson supports UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:14 IST
Swedish firm Ericsson has partnered with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to support the agency's COVID-19 humanitarian relief efforts in India which is currently dealing with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Swedish firm Ericsson has partnered with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to support the agency's COVID-19 humanitarian relief efforts in India which is currently dealing with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Ericsson launched a month-long company matching employee donation drive globally, resulting in a total donation amount of nearly USD 1 million to UNICEF. The donation will go towards providing COVID-19 testing machines to boost the identification of new cases, oxygen generation plants for medical use and other critical supplies in the country.

"India is a very important market for Ericsson and a large number of our global employee base is located there. UNICEF is our long-standing partner and we decided to join forces to launch this donation campaign," said Heather Johnson, Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility for Ericsson.

Last year, Ericsson supported various initiatives such as collecting COVID-19 test samples for testing at designated government labs in Chennai and Pune as well as donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to hospitals and sanitation workers via its local Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility partners.

"UNICEF, together with partners, are tirelessly working to help save lives through the swift delivery and provision of urgent medical supplies and equipment in India. We are grateful to Ericsson and their employees for their timely and generous support in this crisis," said Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships.

