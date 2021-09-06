Why Home Buyers Need to Check Real Estate Market Trends

Buying a house can be exciting, but it can also feel a bit overwhelming, especially if you're a first-time buyer. Not only do you have to memorize numerous terminologies that you've probably never heard of before, but you also need to make sure you consider several factors before making a decision. While you do have the option to seek assistance from a real estate agent, they'd still require your input on a few things every now and then. You won't be completely free from your responsibilities as a home buyer.

However, at the very least, they should be able to tell you a few tips on how to make an informed decision. One of the most well-known practices among real estate agents is checking the market trends.

Real estate market trends pertain to events or happenings in the real estate market. Examples include fluctuations in price, interest rates, and housing market crashes. While some may argue that this tactic is only a waste of time, in reality, it's an essential component in the home buying process, and this article will tell you why.

If you're struggling to buy a home from the market, you might want to look into sites such as Your Trusted Home Buyer. They should have a couple of articles that can prove to be helpful in your home buying endeavor.

Home Buyers Can Predict The Price Growth Of Properties

Most investors buy real estate properties so they can sell them at a higher price in the future. This also applies to certain home buyers, specifically those who plan to purchase a home for temporary settlement and sell it to make a profit. Unfortunately, this venture can be a bit risky, as prices can become lower than the buying price, resulting in a loss instead of a gain. For these types of home buyers, purchasing a property only for its price to nose dive later is, undoubtedly, the worst nightmare they could ever have.

One way to avoid such incidents is to predict the future prices of the property, and checking real estate market trends is one of the best ways to do this. After all, market trends tend to provide a lot of information that can prove to be useful for home buyers and investors when estimating future prices.

Trends Can Provide Home Buyers Info On Housing Supply

If you've taken a look at real estate market trends, you're probably aware that they often talk about the current housing supply in an area. Supply refers to how many houses are available for sale to home buyers and investors. It's one of the many indicators that can tell the average price of houses in your area. The rule of thumb is that more houses mean a lower price, and fewer houses mean a higher price.

There have been numerous events where supply played a major role in the decisions of many home buyers. For example, during the early 20s in Ireland, the government built around 700,000 houses. As a result, the price of each property reached its lowest, and many citizens who didn't have enough money before were able to afford a house.

Since it tells a lot about the average price of a house in your area, supply has become a critical factor that investors consider when making a purchase. It only makes sense for home buyers to do the same. With this insight, home buyers should be able to make a more logical decision than they would have if they weren't aware of the current housing supply.

Economic Growth Affects House Prices

Apart from the supply, real estate market trends may also provide home buyers a peek at the current economic growth around an area. For your reference, economic growth pertains to the increase in income produced by individuals in each household. Income refers to any profit an individual makes, be it from a business, employment, or investment. When the economic growth is high, the prices would also be higher since that would mean people have more money to afford expensive homes.

By understanding the economic growth of an area, home buyers can determine whether it's the right time to purchase a house or if they should hold onto their money until prices plummet.

It Becomes Easier To Decide On A Mortgage Term

When purchasing a house, home buyers must choose between two options: buying the property in full or taking a mortgage. With the first option, the home buyer would no longer have to worry about anything. On the other hand, if they choose to take a mortgage, the buyer will have to choose whether they'll pay for the house within 15 or 30 years. These are what they call mortgage terms, and each of these options has its own pros and cons.

Here's a closer look at each term:

15-Year Mortgage: Home buyers generally have to pay a higher amount per month with this mortgage term. However, since the term ends much faster than the other option, the total interest incurred within the term is much lower. For that reason, this option is ideal for those who have a stable source of income since the overall cost would be lower.

Home buyers generally have to pay a higher amount per month with this mortgage term. However, since the term ends much faster than the other option, the total interest incurred within the term is much lower. For that reason, this option is ideal for those who have a stable source of income since the overall cost would be lower. 30-Year Mortgage: A 30-year mortgage term often has a lower monthly payment than the other option, so it's the perfect option for people who are currently struggling financially. Since it lasts for quite some time, the interest will pile up, which would lead to a higher overall cost.

Normally, home buyers would choose the option that works best in their current situation, but there are other factors that they must consider. For starters, the interest rates of these two options are separate, so buyers also have to consider the interest rate. The good news is that real estate market trends also cover this information, which is yet another reason why home buyers must check the trends regularly.

Home Buyers Can Stay Up-To-Date With Buying Options

Every year, the real estate industry comes up with all sorts of gimmicks to keep the market active and bustling. For example, last year, the concept of virtual agents became one of the hottest trends in the industry. As a result, countless real estate agencies offered the services to people looking to purchase or sell a house. In other words, the trend provided home buyers with yet another buying option.

Of course, home buyers won't know about this option unless they regularly check real estate market trends. Since it's likely to happen this year as well, it's a good idea to stay up to date with the trends in the industry. That way, if there are any new buying options, home buyers would be the first to know.

Wrapping Up

Home buyers should never buy a property without conducting a detailed and thorough analysis of the real estate market. While it might be a bit time-consuming, researching the economic growth, housing supply, and interest rates can go a long way in helping buyers avoid making a mistake. Besides, these pieces of information should be easy to come by when checking real estate market trends.

Ryan Warren

As a real estate professional, Ryan Warren provides quality service and builds relationships with his clients with excellent customer service and communication. He brings 13 years of experience in real estate. He operates in the Washington area and is one of the leading agents in terms of sales. Prior to entering the real estate, Warren was a member of a multi-industry company that deals with construction and landscaping. Outside of the industry, he enjoys kayaking, hiking, and camping with his family.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)