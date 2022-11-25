Google today floats a beautifully shining doodle to celebrate Bosnia and Herzegovina's Statehood Day. This occurs every year on November 25.

Statehood Day is a holiday celebrated in Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia and Herzegovina choose to commemorate the day in 1943 on which the State Anti-fascist Council for the National Liberation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (ZAVNOBiH) made Resolution of ZAVNOBiH declaring B&H peoples' will for Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia to be their country.

November 25 is a holiday in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where people have the day off to celebrate their road to independence. This event re-established the country's statehood and equality for all citizens who remember the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina and appreciate the beauty of its diversity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted the flag waving in today's doodle in 1995. It displays a blue background with a yellow triangle and white stars that extend off the flag, implying the stars continue on. The flags' colours represent peace and neutrality, and the design purposely does not convey any ethnic, religious, or political groups in accordance with the pluralist society.

Statehood Day should not to be confused with Independence Day, which is held each year on 1 March in honor of the 1992 referendum that indicated that a majority of Bosniaks and Croats were in favor of becoming a sovereign nation. The total turnout of voters was 63.73 percent, 99.7 percent of whom voted for independence while the majority of the Serb population boycotted the referendum.

Happy Statehood Day, Bosnia and Herzegovina!

