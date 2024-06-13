Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Researchers from the Department of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Thailand investigate how Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology is used in constructing medical facilities. The study looks at existing research using tools like VOSviewer and CiteSpace to analyze 83 journal articles. The goal is to understand the current state of knowledge in this area and identify future research directions.

Overcoming Traditional Design Challenges

Medical construction projects (MCPs) are complex because they involve designing and building facilities that provide comprehensive medical services. Traditional methods, which use two-dimensional drawings, often make it difficult for medical professionals to understand the designs. BIM technology helps by creating three-dimensional models that make it easier to visualize projects from the design phase through construction to operation. This visualization improves communication and decision-making among project participants, leading to better efficiency and quality, especially during the planning and design stages. It also facilitates collaboration and information sharing among all stakeholders.

Significant Contributions and Technological Integration

The paper highlights significant contributions to understanding and implementing BIM in medical projects. For example, some researchers developed a system that combines Big Data Analytics, BIM, and NoSQL databases to improve communication during the medical design process, reducing misunderstandings and enhancing the accuracy of design simulations. Others explored the feasibility of using BIM for benchmarking medical projects or integrating sensor databases with BIM to optimize Facility Management (FM). Despite these advancements, there had been no comprehensive review or bibliometric analysis of BIM-MCPs until this study, which aims to build a robust knowledge system for the field.

Mapping Research Hotspots and Trends

Bibliometric analysis uses quantitative techniques to assess the literature, providing valuable insights into the development of specific fields. VOSviewer and CiteSpace are used to create knowledge graphs, which visualize author networks, national and institutional collaborations, journal co-citation networks, and temporal analysis. This study identifies emerging research hotspots and future trends in BIM-MCPs, aiming to develop a knowledge system and visual map that highlight these areas.

For the study, the researchers used the Web of Science database to gather articles related to BIM and medical constructions. After filtering out irrelevant articles, they analyzed 83 documents for collaboration networks among authors, nations, and institutions. They found that China and the USA lead in research output, but there is no stable group of core authors in the BIM-MCPs field. They identified high-productivity authors and observed that research institutions in China show strong cooperation in this area.

Co-citation analysis of journals revealed that research on BIM in medical constructions is interdisciplinary, involving fields like civil engineering, architecture, sustainability, and informatics. Keyword co-occurrence analysis identified four main research clusters: green medical construction projects, implementation and management of medical projects, intelligent management of medical facilities, and smart medical constructions. These clusters represent the major areas of focus in BIM-MCPs research.

Time-zone analysis using CiteSpace showed the evolution of research hotspots over time, with a significant increase in publications starting in 2018. The study identified 11 keywords with high betweenness centrality, indicating their importance in the research network. The analysis revealed two distinct phases in BIM-MCPs research: the initial phase focused on implementation and management, while the later phase emphasized performance, sustainability, and lifecycle integration.

Future Directions and Technological Innovations

The paper concludes with suggestions for future research. It emphasizes the need for advanced BIM tools for medical facility management (BIM-MFM), standardized BIM protocols for emergency medical construction projects, integration of BIM with the Internet of Things (IoT) for smarter medical buildings, and enhanced sustainability assessment. The study highlights the limitations of relying solely on English-language articles and the inherent constraints of data visualization software but underscores the importance of bibliometric analysis in advancing the field of BIM-MCPs.

The research paper explores how BIM technology can improve the design, construction, and management of medical facilities. By analyzing existing literature, the study identifies key areas of focus and suggests future research directions to enhance the application of BIM in medical construction projects. The findings indicate that while significant progress has been made, there is still much potential for further development, especially in integrating new technologies and improving sustainability practices in medical construction.